Desjardins Analysts Give Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) a C$31.00 Price Target

Desjardins set a C$31.00 target price on Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE – Free Report) (NYSE:CVE) in a research note released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$28.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$30.00 to C$29.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$35.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. UBS Group set a C$26.00 price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$33.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$30.50.

Shares of CVE stock opened at C$25.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$48.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 2.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.43. Cenovus Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$19.90 and a fifty-two week high of C$29.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$23.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$23.61.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CVE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported C$0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.42 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$12.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$12.91 billion. Cenovus Energy had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 14.54%. On average, analysts anticipate that Cenovus Energy will post 2.2873362 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.51%.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, and U.S. Manufacturing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen and heavy oil in northern Alberta and Saskatchewan.

