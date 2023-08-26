Desjardins Reiterates C$19.00 Price Target for Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU)

Desjardins set a C$19.00 target price on Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on FRU. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Freehold Royalties from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. CIBC lowered their target price on Freehold Royalties from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Freehold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th.

Freehold Royalties Stock Performance

FRU stock opened at C$13.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 2.08. Freehold Royalties has a 1 year low of C$12.86 and a 1 year high of C$17.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.54, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$13.93 and its 200-day moving average price is C$14.45.

Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$73.71 million for the quarter. Freehold Royalties had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 45.86%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Freehold Royalties will post 0.7581169 earnings per share for the current year.

Freehold Royalties Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.73%. Freehold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.89%.

Freehold Royalties Company Profile

Freehold Royalties Ltd. engages in acquiring and managing royalty interest in the crude oil, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

