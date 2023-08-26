dForce USD 1-Day Volume Hits $234.47 (USX)

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 26th. dForce USD has a total market capitalization of $31.66 million and approximately $234.47 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, dForce USD has traded 4.4% lower against the dollar. One dForce USD token can currently be purchased for about $0.98 or 0.00003774 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $65.02 or 0.00249853 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00014701 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00017640 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000068 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000471 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000078 BTC.

USX is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,240,682 tokens. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here. dForce USD’s official website is dforce.network. The official message board for dForce USD is medium.com/dforcenet.

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 1.00590479 USD and is up 2.56 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 27 active market(s) with $893.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire dForce USD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy dForce USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

