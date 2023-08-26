DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Stock Price Up 2.7%

DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) was up 2.7% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $114.41 and last traded at $114.20. Approximately 1,985,011 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 34% from the average daily volume of 1,479,149 shares. The stock had previously closed at $111.15.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush cut DICK’S Sporting Goods from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $144.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America cut shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $141.00 target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Tuesday. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.17.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.37. The company has a market cap of $9.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.91, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.76 by ($0.94). DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 40.52%. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 11.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.49%.

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, Director Sandeep Mathrani purchased 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $113.54 per share, with a total value of $147,602.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $754,700.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Navdeep Gupta sold 16,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.28, for a total value of $2,224,225.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 97,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,220,795.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Sandeep Mathrani acquired 1,300 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $113.54 per share, with a total value of $147,602.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $754,700.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DKS. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 23,056 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $2,306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 14.5% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 40,257 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $4,161,000 after buying an additional 5,111 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.6% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 36,694 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $3,670,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 20.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 30,737 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $3,160,000 after buying an additional 5,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 34.4% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,047 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the period. 69.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

