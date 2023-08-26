Digital 9 Infrastructure (LON:DGI9) Shares Up 2.9%

Digital 9 Infrastructure PLC (LON:DGI9 – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 2.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 53.40 ($0.68) and last traded at GBX 53.20 ($0.68). 2,516,320 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 10% from the average session volume of 2,292,855 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 51.70 ($0.66).

Digital 9 Infrastructure Stock Up 1.9 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 58.28 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 67.23. The company has a market cap of £468.92 million and a P/E ratio of 542.00.

Get Digital 9 Infrastructure alerts:

Digital 9 Infrastructure Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a GBX 1.50 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.42%. Digital 9 Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6,000.00%.

Digital 9 Infrastructure Company Profile

Digital 9 Infrastructure PLC specializes in investment in digital infrastructure assets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Digital 9 Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital 9 Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.