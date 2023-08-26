DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.34-0.36 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.41. The company issued revenue guidance of $172.5-174.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $173.32 million. DigitalOcean also updated its FY23 guidance to $1.40-1.44 EPS.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DOCN. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of DigitalOcean from $58.00 to $42.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of DigitalOcean from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and issued a $59.00 price target on shares of DigitalOcean in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of DigitalOcean in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of DigitalOcean from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $127.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DigitalOcean has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $47.58.

DOCN opened at $28.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.36. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.22. DigitalOcean has a 1-year low of $23.38 and a 1-year high of $51.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.91, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 3.84.

In other DigitalOcean news, COO Jeffrey Scott Guy sold 6,000 shares of DigitalOcean stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.09, for a total transaction of $276,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 144,262 shares in the company, valued at $6,649,035.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Jeffrey Scott Guy sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.09, for a total value of $276,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 144,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,649,035.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Harold Matthew Norman sold 3,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.54, for a total transaction of $127,498.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 139,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,671,140.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 31,131 shares of company stock worth $1,206,378. 4.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of DigitalOcean by 113.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 422,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,461,000 after purchasing an additional 224,357 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in DigitalOcean in the first quarter valued at $308,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in DigitalOcean by 20.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in DigitalOcean by 2.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 55,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in DigitalOcean by 77.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 2,356 shares in the last quarter. 56.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium size businesses. The company offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking, as well as enables developers to extend the native capabilities of its cloud with fully managed application, container, and database offerings.

