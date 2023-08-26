Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL) Stock Price Down 7.1%

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 7.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $20.95 and last traded at $20.99. 47,714,414 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 70,609,711 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.60.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares Price Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 4.08.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOXL. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 191.7% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. PayPay Securities Corp bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares during the second quarter worth $81,000.

About Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares

The Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares (SOXL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE Semiconductor index. The fund provides 3x daily exposure to a modified market-cap-weighted index of 30 US-listed semiconductor companies. SOXL was launched on Mar 11, 2010 and is managed by Direxion.

