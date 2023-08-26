Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) Research Coverage Started at Barclays

Barclays began coverage on shares of Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $52.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock.

D has been the topic of a number of other reports. 51job reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Dominion Energy from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Dominion Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Bank of America decreased their price target on Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Dominion Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $56.55.

Dominion Energy Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE D opened at $48.52 on Wednesday. Dominion Energy has a 1 year low of $47.41 and a 1 year high of $84.55. The firm has a market cap of $40.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.93.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.05. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 12.71%. The business had revenue of $3.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.50%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.89%.

Insider Transactions at Dominion Energy

In related news, COO Diane Leopold sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.16, for a total transaction of $307,250.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 100,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,921,653.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dominion Energy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its holdings in Dominion Energy by 1.2% in the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 10,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $903,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 7,635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 40,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,440,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 3.2% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 4,719 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

