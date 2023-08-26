Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Limited Announces Final Dividend of $0.43 (ASX:DMP)

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Limited (ASX:DMP – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Thursday, August 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.426 per share on Wednesday, September 27th. This represents a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, August 27th.

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 265.65.

Get Domino's Pizza Enterprises alerts:

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Domino's Pizza Enterprises Limited operates retail food outlets. The company holds franchise rights for the Domino's brand in Australia, New Zealand, Belgium, France, the Netherlands, Japan, Germany, Luxembourg, Denmark, and Taiwan. It operates a network of 3,396 stores. Domino's Pizza Enterprises Limited was founded in 1983 and is based in Brisbane, Australia.

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.