Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) Downgraded by TD Cowen to Market Perform

TD Cowen downgraded shares of Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $14.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $20.00.

Separately, Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on Domo from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $19.17.

Domo Trading Down 35.8 %

Shares of DOMO stock opened at $10.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $390.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 2.24. Domo has a 12-month low of $9.55 and a 12-month high of $24.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.93.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.17). The company had revenue of $79.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.99) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Domo will post -2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Domo news, Director Daniel David Daniel III acquired 50,500 shares of Domo stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.42 per share, with a total value of $677,710.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 98,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,315,160. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Daren Thayne sold 6,892 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total transaction of $100,761.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 397,907 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,817,400.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Domo by 6.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,714,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,714,000 after purchasing an additional 210,957 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Domo by 27.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,290,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,203,000 after purchasing an additional 716,379 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Domo by 24.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,419,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,775,000 after purchasing an additional 276,217 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Domo by 23.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,116,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,370,000 after purchasing an additional 215,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Domo by 2.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,094,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,434,000 after purchasing an additional 28,537 shares in the last quarter. 68.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based business intelligence platform in North America, Western Europe, Canada, Australia, and Japan. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the various people, data, and systems in an organization, as well as giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

