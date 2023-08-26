Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) Updates Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.14–$0.10 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.06. The company issued revenue guidance of $78.50 million-$79.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $82.07 million. Domo also updated its FY 2024 guidance to -$0.47–$0.39 EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on Domo from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Domo from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday. TD Cowen lowered shares of Domo from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price target on Domo from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $19.17.

Shares of DOMO opened at $10.94 on Friday. Domo has a 1 year low of $9.55 and a 1 year high of $24.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.93.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17). The company had revenue of $79.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.99) EPS. Domo’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Domo will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Daren Thayne sold 6,892 shares of Domo stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total transaction of $100,761.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 397,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,817,400.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Daniel David Daniel III bought 26,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.54 per share, with a total value of $357,456.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 124,400 shares in the company, valued at $1,684,376. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daren Thayne sold 6,892 shares of Domo stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total value of $100,761.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 397,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,817,400.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DOMO. Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of Domo by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 12,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Domo by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Domo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $150,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Domo by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 8,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Domo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $142,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.40% of the company’s stock.

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based business intelligence platform in North America, Western Europe, Canada, Australia, and Japan. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the various people, data, and systems in an organization, as well as giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

