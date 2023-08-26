Dragonfly Energy (NASDAQ:DFLI) Price Target Cut to $4.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Dragonfly Energy (NASDAQ:DFLI – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group from $9.00 to $4.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Dragonfly Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 13th.

Dragonfly Energy Stock Performance

DFLI stock opened at $1.62 on Tuesday. Dragonfly Energy has a fifty-two week low of $1.38 and a fifty-two week high of $28.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.34. The company has a market cap of $95.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.66 and a beta of -0.83.

Dragonfly Energy (NASDAQ:DFLI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 21st. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $19.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.90 million. Equities analysts predict that Dragonfly Energy will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Dragonfly Energy

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dragonfly Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $145,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Dragonfly Energy by 119.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 27,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 14,864 shares in the last quarter. Avant Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dragonfly Energy during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dragonfly Energy during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dragonfly Energy by 32.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 76,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 18,860 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.22% of the company’s stock.

About Dragonfly Energy

Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. manufactures and supplies deep cycle lithium-ion batteries for recreational vehicles, marine vessels, off-grid installations, and other storage applications. The company also provides lithium power systems, including solar panels, chargers and inverters, system monitoring, alternator regulators, and accessories.

