Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) PT Raised to $200.00

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the construction company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 11.39% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on EXP. StockNews.com started coverage on Eagle Materials in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Eagle Materials from $160.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Eagle Materials from $195.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Eagle Materials from $215.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Eagle Materials from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eagle Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $199.80.

EXP stock opened at $179.55 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $183.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $161.55. Eagle Materials has a 1-year low of $101.98 and a 1-year high of $194.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 1.33.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $3.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.01. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 40.68% and a net margin of 21.82%. The business had revenue of $601.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $603.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Eagle Materials will post 13.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Matt Newby sold 4,246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.59, for a total value of $707,341.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,634,827.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Michael Haack sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.50, for a total value of $852,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 104,229 shares in the company, valued at $17,771,044.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Matt Newby sold 4,246 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.59, for a total value of $707,341.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,634,827.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,246 shares of company stock worth $1,742,121 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Eagle Materials by 77.6% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 151 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Eagle Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in Eagle Materials in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Eagle Materials by 681.5% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 211 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in Eagle Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.84% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures.

