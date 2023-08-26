Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:EVT) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:EVT – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,200 shares, a decrease of 53.4% from the July 31st total of 32,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 101,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund news, Portfolio Manager Derek Digregorio bought 2,859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.00 per share, for a total transaction of $65,757.00. Following the acquisition, the portfolio manager now directly owns 2,859 shares in the company, valued at $65,757. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Institutional Trading of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,063,029 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $24,035,000 after acquiring an additional 10,275 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 2.0% during the second quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 777,788 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $17,695,000 after purchasing an additional 15,337 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 558,284 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $12,729,000 after buying an additional 29,191 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 541,549 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $12,927,000 after acquiring an additional 131,477 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 326,982 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $7,439,000 after acquiring an additional 2,157 shares during the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Stock Up 0.4 %

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Increases Dividend

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.03. 90,083 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,897. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund has a 12 month low of $21.20 and a 12 month high of $25.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.65.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd will be issued a $0.149 dividend. This is a boost from Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.12%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 21st.

About Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies that qualify for favorable federal income tax treatment.

