Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETO) Short Interest Up 220.4% in August

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETO – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,300 shares, an increase of 220.4% from the July 31st total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund

In related news, Portfolio Manager Derek Digregorio bought 2,841 shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.00 per share, with a total value of $65,343.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the portfolio manager now owns 2,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,343. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Get Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETO. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund by 133.7% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,363 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,924 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter worth $89,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund by 117.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,639 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 3,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $230,000.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund Price Performance

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund Cuts Dividend

Shares of ETO traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.33. 29,885 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,950. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund has a 52 week low of $19.57 and a 52 week high of $25.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.42.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.137 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.36%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 21st.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.