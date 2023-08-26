Ebiquity (LON:EBQ) Shares Up 1.7%

Ebiquity plc (LON:EBQ – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 1.7% on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 46.80 ($0.60) and last traded at GBX 46.80 ($0.60). 12,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 148,484 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 46 ($0.59).

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ebiquity in a report on Friday, May 26th.

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 46.57 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 49.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.60, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of £63.75 million, a P/E ratio of -668.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of -0.21.

Ebiquity plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides media consultancy and investment analysis services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Media and Analytics & Tech. It offers analysis and advisory services in the areas of media management, media performance, marketing effectiveness, technology advisory, and contract compliance services.

