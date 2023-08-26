Ebiquity (LON:EBQ) Shares Up 1.7%

Ebiquity plc (LON:EBQ – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 1.7% on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 46.80 ($0.60) and last traded at GBX 46.80 ($0.60). 12,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 148,484 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 46 ($0.59).
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ebiquity in a report on Friday, May 26th.
View Our Latest Analysis on Ebiquity
Ebiquity Stock Up 1.7 %
Ebiquity Company Profile
Ebiquity plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides media consultancy and investment analysis services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Media and Analytics & Tech. It offers analysis and advisory services in the areas of media management, media performance, marketing effectiveness, technology advisory, and contract compliance services.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Ebiquity
- How to Invest in Canada for Beginners
- One of these 5 Pet Care Stocks Can Be the Next Short Squeeze
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- 3 High Short Interest Stocks that Investors are Getting Wrong
- Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks
- Retail Theft Rises: Two Ways For Investors To Beat Shrinkage
Receive News & Ratings for Ebiquity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ebiquity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.