eCash (XEC) Price Hits $0.0000

eCash (XEC) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 25th. One eCash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, eCash has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar. eCash has a market cap of $469.85 million and $5.56 million worth of eCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26,055.48 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $191.14 or 0.00733599 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.06 or 0.00115371 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00016205 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0852 or 0.00000327 BTC.

XEC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 1st, 2021. eCash’s total supply is 19,480,710,923,093 coins and its circulating supply is 19,480,704,673,093 coins. The official website for eCash is e.cash. eCash’s official Twitter account is @ecashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for eCash is https://reddit.com/r/ecash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “eCash (XEC) aims to deliver scaling solutions and introduce features like staking and subchains while maintaining the core technology of Bitcoin. XEC tokens are used for minting custom tokens, paying transaction fees, and participating in governance. eCash has protocol upgrades twice a year, and it was rebranded from Bitcoin Cash ABC to eCash in July 2021.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as eCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire eCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy eCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

