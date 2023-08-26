EHang (NASDAQ:EH) Shares Down 5.5%

Shares of EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH – Get Free Report) dropped 5.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $17.26 and last traded at $17.34. Approximately 268,549 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 1,088,293 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.34.

EHang Trading Up 1.8 %

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

EHang (NASDAQ:EH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.23 million for the quarter. EHang had a negative return on equity of 264.94% and a negative net margin of 617.93%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EHang

About EHang

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in EHang by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in EHang during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in EHang during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of EHang in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of EHang during the 2nd quarter valued at about $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.49% of the company’s stock.

EHang Holdings Limited operates as an autonomous aerial vehicle (AAV) technology platform company in the People's Republic of China, East Asia, West Asia, Europe, and internationally. It designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and operates AAVs, as well as their supporting systems and infrastructure for various industries and applications, including passenger transportation, logistics, smart city management, and aerial media solutions.

