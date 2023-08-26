EHang (NASDAQ:EH) Shares Down 5.5%

Shares of EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH – Get Free Report) dropped 5.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $17.26 and last traded at $17.34. Approximately 268,549 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 1,088,293 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.34.
EHang Trading Up 1.8 %
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.
EHang (NASDAQ:EH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.23 million for the quarter. EHang had a negative return on equity of 264.94% and a negative net margin of 617.93%.
About EHang
EHang Holdings Limited operates as an autonomous aerial vehicle (AAV) technology platform company in the People's Republic of China, East Asia, West Asia, Europe, and internationally. It designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and operates AAVs, as well as their supporting systems and infrastructure for various industries and applications, including passenger transportation, logistics, smart city management, and aerial media solutions.
