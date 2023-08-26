Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Purchased by Broadleaf Partners LLC

Broadleaf Partners LLC raised its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,668 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company accounts for about 2.4% of Broadleaf Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Broadleaf Partners LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $6,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 193.3% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

Eli Lilly and Company stock traded up $5.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $553.65. 1,847,649 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,227,211. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $478.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $412.82. The stock has a market cap of $525.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.35. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $296.32 and a fifty-two week high of $557.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 65.00% and a net margin of 22.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 9.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LLY shares. Barclays increased their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $500.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $385.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $447.00 to $498.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $560.00 to $617.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $630.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $520.48.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Eli Lilly and Company

Insider Activity at Eli Lilly and Company

In related news, EVP Patrik Jonsson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.46, for a total transaction of $2,576,760.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,864,681.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Eli Lilly and Company news, EVP Patrik Jonsson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.46, for a total value of $2,576,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,864,681.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Johna Norton sold 1,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.29, for a total value of $731,745.63. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,761 shares in the company, valued at $14,111,094.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 726,748 shares of company stock worth $361,411,612 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.