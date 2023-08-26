Enel SpA (OTCMKTS:ENLAY) Short Interest Down 73.9% in August

Enel SpA (OTCMKTS:ENLAY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,000 shares, a drop of 73.9% from the July 31st total of 168,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 359,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Enel Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:ENLAY traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $6.57. 420,067 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 479,907. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Enel has a 12 month low of $3.82 and a 12 month high of $7.05.

Enel Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 25th were given a dividend of $0.1162 per share. This is a positive change from Enel’s previous dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 24th.

About Enel

Enel SpA operates as an integrated electricity and gas operator worldwide. The company generates, distributes, transmits, and sells electricity; transports and markets natural gas; supplies LNG and other fuels; and constructs and operates generation plants and distribution grids. Further, the company provides e-vehicle charging infrastructure for public and private customers, as well as engages in the energy commodities business.

