ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the construction company’s stock.

Shares of ENG opened at $0.32 on Thursday. ENGlobal has a one year low of $0.30 and a one year high of $1.76. The company has a market cap of $12.97 million, a PE ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.36 and a 200-day moving average of $0.47.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ENG. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of ENGlobal in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in ENGlobal by 36.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 76,019 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 20,500 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ENGlobal by 31.7% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 257,861 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 62,089 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ENGlobal by 11.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 712,666 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $898,000 after buying an additional 70,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of ENGlobal during the first quarter valued at about $1,064,000. Institutional investors own 13.14% of the company’s stock.

ENGlobal Corporation provides engineering and professional project execution services primarily to the energy sector in the United States and internationally.

