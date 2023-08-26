Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 216,225 Shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,205,404 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 216,225 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $130,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 223.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 153.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000.

Shares of NASDAQ VNQI opened at $39.78 on Friday. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $36.02 and a 52 week high of $45.38. The firm has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.04.

The Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (VNQI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global x United States Property index, a market-cap-weighted index of non-US real estate investment trusts. VNQI was launched on Nov 1, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

