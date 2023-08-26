Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $103.61 Million Stock Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 445,529 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,490 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.28% of Illumina worth $103,608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ILMN. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Illumina by 145.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,869,403 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $782,393,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294,942 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Illumina by 268.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,113,230 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $427,295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539,186 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Illumina in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $284,269,000. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its position in Illumina by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,048,402 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,020,787,000 after acquiring an additional 527,005 shares during the period. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. increased its position in shares of Illumina by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,912,714 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $386,751,000 after buying an additional 351,701 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Illumina alerts:

Illumina Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $158.08 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $184.43 and a 200 day moving average of $201.99. The company has a market cap of $25.02 billion, a PE ratio of -5.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Illumina, Inc. has a 12-month low of $157.87 and a 12-month high of $248.87.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The life sciences company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.30. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 1.97% and a negative net margin of 93.86%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.04, for a total transaction of $83,520.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,604,328.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 1,500 shares of company stock worth $278,560 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ILMN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Illumina from $300.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Illumina from $229.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Illumina from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Illumina from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Illumina from $337.00 to $328.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $236.05.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ILMN

About Illumina

(Free Report)

Illumina, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; and whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of any size and complexity, and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.