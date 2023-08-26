Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $120.10 Million Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 16.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,047,740 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 208,474 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $120,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in EOG Resources by 0.8% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 9,118 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 10,569 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC grew its stake in EOG Resources by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 3,942 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. increased its position in EOG Resources by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. now owns 6,360 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $824,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 4.2% in the first quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 2,262 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. 89.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EOG Resources Price Performance

EOG Resources stock opened at $127.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $122.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.55. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $98.52 and a 12-month high of $150.88.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy exploration company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.21. EOG Resources had a net margin of 33.58% and a return on equity of 28.52%. The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.74 EPS. EOG Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 10.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 17th will be given a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 16th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on EOG Resources from $125.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on EOG Resources from $147.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on EOG Resources from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.04.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 2,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.26, for a total transaction of $238,155.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,409,796.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 4,551 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.76, for a total transaction of $595,088.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 145,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,994,066.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 2,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.26, for a total transaction of $238,155.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,409,796.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,582 shares of company stock valued at $1,412,594. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

