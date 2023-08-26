Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $123.85 Million Stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,050,821 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104,551 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 1.44% of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $123,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHE. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 85.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the period. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE raised its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 318.6% during the fourth quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 1,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 8,900.0% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares in the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

SCHE opened at $24.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.56. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $21.36 and a 1-year high of $26.40.

About Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

