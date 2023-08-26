Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 74.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,091,601 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,236,510 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 1.00% of iShares Core High Dividend ETF worth $110,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,029,080,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Matrix Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 629.0% during the 4th quarter. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC now owns 452 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

HDV stock opened at $102.19 on Friday. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $91.24 and a twelve month high of $109.01. The firm has a market cap of $10.55 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of $101.76 and a 200 day moving average of $101.23.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

