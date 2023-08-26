Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 505,035 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 16.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,578,824 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 505,035 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $98,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENB. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Enbridge during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Enbridge during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Enbridge during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in Enbridge during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Enbridge by 60.4% in the 4th quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 916 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. 45.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ENB opened at $34.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $69.58 billion, a PE ratio of 24.57, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Enbridge Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.96 and a 12 month high of $44.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.32 and a 200-day moving average of $37.59.

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 8.58%. The business had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.49 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.79%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 187.86%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ENB. TD Securities lowered their price target on Enbridge from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Enbridge in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Enbridge from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.67.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

