Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 65,809 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 930,273 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,809 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 2.07% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF worth $102,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $588,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, CNB Bank raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 78.7% during the first quarter. CNB Bank now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.60% of the company’s stock.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Stock Performance

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF stock opened at $113.90 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $116.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.85. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.13 and a fifty-two week high of $121.06. The company has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 1.13.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.3029 per share. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

