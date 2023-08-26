EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Sold by Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 33.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,497 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 4,348 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,826,112 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,661,238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222,209 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in EOG Resources by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,551,976 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,493,398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321,754 shares in the last quarter. Tejara Capital Ltd purchased a new position in EOG Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $106,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in EOG Resources by 87.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,787,281 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,008,609,000 after purchasing an additional 3,641,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in EOG Resources by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,900,147 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $764,187,000 after purchasing an additional 218,689 shares in the last quarter. 89.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:EOG opened at $127.00 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $122.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.92. EOG Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $98.52 and a fifty-two week high of $150.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy exploration company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 28.52% and a net margin of 33.58%. The business’s revenue was down 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.74 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 10.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 17th will be paid a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 16th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.24%.

In other EOG Resources news, EVP Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 2,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.26, for a total value of $238,155.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,409,796.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 2,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.26, for a total transaction of $238,155.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,409,796.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 4,551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.76, for a total value of $595,088.76. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 145,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,994,066.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,582 shares of company stock valued at $1,412,594. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on EOG shares. TD Securities lifted their price target on EOG Resources from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on EOG Resources in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on EOG Resources from $149.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on EOG Resources from $125.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on EOG Resources from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, EOG Resources currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.04.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

