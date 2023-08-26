EOS Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $644.98 Million (EOS)

EOS (EOS) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 26th. One EOS coin can now be purchased for $0.59 or 0.00002251 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. EOS has a total market cap of $644.98 million and $76.18 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, EOS has traded up 2% against the US dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Belrium (BEL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00009300 BTC.
- TRON (TRX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0774 or 0.00000298 BTC.
- Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00002668 BTC.
- BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- aelf (ELF) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001106 BTC.
- Terra (LUNA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001598 BTC.
- Lisk (LSK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00002801 BTC.
- USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00002720 BTC.
- Ark (ARK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000944 BTC.
EOS Coin Profile
EOS (CRYPTO:EOS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,100,801,630 coins. EOS’s official message board is eosnetwork.com/blog. EOS’s official website is eosnetwork.com. The Reddit community for EOS is https://reddit.com/r/eos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EOS’s official Twitter account is @eosnfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling EOS
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EOS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EOS using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for EOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EOS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.