EOS Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $644.98 Million (EOS)

EOS (EOS) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 26th. One EOS coin can now be purchased for $0.59 or 0.00002251 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. EOS has a total market cap of $644.98 million and $76.18 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, EOS has traded up 2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00009300 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0774 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00002668 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001106 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001598 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00002801 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00002720 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000944 BTC.

EOS Coin Profile

EOS (CRYPTO:EOS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,100,801,630 coins. EOS’s official message board is eosnetwork.com/blog. EOS’s official website is eosnetwork.com. The Reddit community for EOS is https://reddit.com/r/eos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EOS’s official Twitter account is @eosnfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling EOS

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS is a decentralized platform for developing and executing decentralized applications. The platform is designed to solve scalability and usability issues that exist in many blockchain-based systems. EOS features a delegated proof-of-stake consensus algorithm that allows token holders to vote for block producers. The EOS token is the native cryptocurrency of the EOSIO blockchain platform, and it is used to power the EOSIO software and pay for transaction fees and resources on the network. EOS was created by Dan Larimer, the founder of other blockchain-based platforms such as Bitshares and Steem, and developed by Block.one, a company based in the Cayman Islands.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EOS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

