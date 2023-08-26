EOS Trading Up 2.3% Over Last 7 Days (EOS)

EOS (EOS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 25th. One EOS coin can currently be purchased for $0.59 or 0.00002250 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, EOS has traded 2.3% higher against the dollar. EOS has a market capitalization of $645.61 million and $86.49 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00009292 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0773 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00002670 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001107 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001606 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00002762 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00002691 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000943 BTC.

EOS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,100,761,455 coins. The official message board for EOS is eosnetwork.com/blog. EOS’s official Twitter account is @eosnfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. EOS’s official website is eosnetwork.com. The Reddit community for EOS is https://reddit.com/r/eos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS is a decentralized platform for developing and executing decentralized applications. The platform is designed to solve scalability and usability issues that exist in many blockchain-based systems. EOS features a delegated proof-of-stake consensus algorithm that allows token holders to vote for block producers. The EOS token is the native cryptocurrency of the EOSIO blockchain platform, and it is used to power the EOSIO software and pay for transaction fees and resources on the network. EOS was created by Dan Larimer, the founder of other blockchain-based platforms such as Bitshares and Steem, and developed by Block.one, a company based in the Cayman Islands.”

