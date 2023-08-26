Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at Sanford C. Bernstein

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a $160.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $230.00. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 4.44% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on EL. UBS Group lowered their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $207.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Barclays lowered their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $193.00 to $163.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $265.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $208.00 to $162.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $195.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $211.04.

Estée Lauder Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EL opened at $153.20 on Thursday. Estée Lauder Companies has a twelve month low of $147.18 and a twelve month high of $283.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $54.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $180.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $211.30.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.11. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 21.79% and a net margin of 6.32%. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Estée Lauder Companies will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.93, for a total value of $272,866.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,421,020.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Jane Lauder sold 12,661 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.75, for a total transaction of $1,933,967.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,523,450. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,796 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.93, for a total value of $272,866.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,421,020.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EL. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $14,787,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 1,275.0% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.81% of the company’s stock.

About Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Further Reading

