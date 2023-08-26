EthereumFair (ETF) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $10.09 Million

EthereumFair (ETF) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 25th. EthereumFair has a total market capitalization of $10.09 million and approximately $1.03 million worth of EthereumFair was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EthereumFair token can currently be bought for $0.0822 or 0.00000315 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, EthereumFair has traded 4.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000990 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000031 BTC.

EthereumFair Profile

EthereumFair’s total supply is 210,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 122,702,057 tokens. The official message board for EthereumFair is medium.com/@ethereumfair. The official website for EthereumFair is etherfair.org. EthereumFair’s official Twitter account is @ethereumfair and its Facebook page is accessible here.

EthereumFair Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EthereumFair (ETHF) is a cryptocurrency . EthereumFair has a current supply of 210,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of EthereumFair is 0.08167628 USD and is up 0.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $1,443,447.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://etherfair.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EthereumFair directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EthereumFair should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EthereumFair using one of the exchanges listed above.

