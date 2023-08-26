Euler (EUL) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $276,440.48

Euler (EUL) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 25th. Euler has a total market capitalization of $38.48 million and approximately $276,440.48 worth of Euler was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Euler token can currently be purchased for $2.31 or 0.00008866 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Euler has traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Euler Profile

Euler’s genesis date was August 25th, 2021. Euler’s total supply is 27,182,818 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,666,735 tokens. Euler’s official website is www.euler.finance. Euler’s official Twitter account is @eulerfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Euler is blog.euler.finance.

Buying and Selling Euler

According to CryptoCompare, “Euler is a non-custodial permissionless lending protocol on Ethereum that helps users to earn interest on their crypto assets or hedge against volatile markets without the need for a trusted third party. EUL is an ERC20 token that acts as the native governance token of the Euler Protocol.”

