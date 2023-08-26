EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 819 Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,130 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 819 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PINS. Cohanzick Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Pinterest by 315.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pinterest by 114.2% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Pinterest by 5,138.9% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Pinterest during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. 75.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 60,705 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.22, for a total transaction of $1,591,685.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 384,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,084,605.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Pinterest news, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 60,705 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.22, for a total value of $1,591,685.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 384,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,084,605.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Benjamin Silbermann sold 180,000 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total transaction of $4,323,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 888,047 shares of company stock worth $23,344,577 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.85% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Pinterest Trading Up 0.7 %
PINS stock opened at $26.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.28 and a 200-day moving average of $25.89. Pinterest, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.60 and a 12-month high of $30.86.
Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.06. Pinterest had a negative return on equity of 4.59% and a negative net margin of 10.14%. The firm had revenue of $708.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $698.28 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Pinterest Company Profile
Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; provides video, product, and idea pins; and offers organizing and planning tools. It shows organic recommendations and advertising engine based on pinners tastes and preferences; and enables pinners with shoppable product pins, which include price, color, and size that redirect to retailer websites.
