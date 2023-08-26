EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,273 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pool were worth $436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pool by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,536 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,341,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pool by 70.6% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,161 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Pool by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,364 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,268,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Pool by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,744 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Pool by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 265,934 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $112,497,000 after purchasing an additional 3,766 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.05% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pool in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Pool from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Pool from $320.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $386.70.

Shares of POOL stock opened at $353.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $369.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $353.58. Pool Co. has a 12-month low of $278.10 and a 12-month high of $423.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The specialty retailer reported $5.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.01 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. Pool had a return on equity of 45.78% and a net margin of 10.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $7.59 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pool Co. will post 13.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 9th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.16%.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

