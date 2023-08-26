EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Has $402,000 Holdings in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Free Report) by 40.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,756 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AZPN. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aspen Technology during the third quarter valued at about $662,551,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Aspen Technology by 103,662.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,567,858 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $322,038,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566,347 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Aspen Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,022,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 278.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 308,855 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,493,000 after acquiring an additional 227,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 1,331.8% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 170,315 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,165,000 after purchasing an additional 158,420 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jr. Robert M. Whelan sold 3,114 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.56, for a total transaction of $512,439.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $961,030.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Aspen Technology in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aspen Technology in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Aspen Technology from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Aspen Technology from $170.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Aspen Technology from $184.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Aspen Technology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $198.80.

Shares of AZPN stock opened at $193.12 on Friday. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $161.32 and a 52-week high of $263.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $178.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $191.80.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by ($0.07). Aspen Technology had a positive return on equity of 2.32% and a negative net margin of 10.32%. The firm had revenue of $320.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.78 million. Equities research analysts predict that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Aspen Technology, Inc provides enterprise asset performance management, asset performance monitoring, and asset optimization solutions worldwide. The company's solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. It offers artificial intelligence of things, aspen hybrid models, asset performance management, OSI digital grid management, and performance engineering; production optimization for commodity polymers, olefins, refining, and specialty chemicals; subsurface science and engineering; and value chain optimization for energy and polymers and specialty chemicals solutions.

