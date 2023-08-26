EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Has $535,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report) by 406.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,965 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,799 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 42,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,079,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 15,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 53,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,631,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 109,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,111,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

IEMG opened at $48.73 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $41.44 and a 1-year high of $52.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.00. The stock has a market cap of $70.65 billion, a PE ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.75.

About iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.