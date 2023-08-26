EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 3,275 Shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report) by 16.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,589 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,275 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shearwater Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Shearwater Capital LLC now owns 69,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after acquiring an additional 10,547 shares in the last quarter. Tillman Hartley LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Tillman Hartley LLC now owns 166,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,925,000 after acquiring an additional 5,761 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 332.3% in the 1st quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 35,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,000 after acquiring an additional 27,284 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 341.2% during the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 638,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,335,000 after purchasing an additional 493,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VeraBank N.A. bought a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $462,000.

Shares of DFEM stock opened at $23.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.80. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12 month low of $19.90 and a 12 month high of $25.43.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

