EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 297 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,892 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 297 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 650 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 129.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 641 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PSX has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $111.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.07.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Brian Mandell sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.84, for a total transaction of $335,520.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,451 shares in the company, valued at $5,195,079.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Phillips 66 news, EVP Brian Mandell sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.84, for a total value of $335,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,451 shares in the company, valued at $5,195,079.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 127,578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.68, for a total transaction of $14,885,801.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 77,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,020,880.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 309,878 shares of company stock worth $35,237,757. Corporate insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PSX opened at $113.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $50.71 billion, a PE ratio of 4.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.02. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $74.02 and a one year high of $117.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.33. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 26.25%. The business had revenue of $35.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 15.06 EPS for the current year.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.22%.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

(Free Report)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

See Also

