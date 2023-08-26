Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.59

Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.59 and traded as low as $0.14. Evofem Biosciences shares last traded at $0.15, with a volume of 400,931 shares traded.
Evofem Biosciences Price Performance
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.99.
Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($5.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Evofem Biosciences had a net margin of 474.11% and a negative return on equity of 107.29%. The business had revenue of $2.46 million for the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Evofem Biosciences Company Profile
Evofem Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products to address unmet needs in women's sexual and reproductive health. Its commercial product is Phexxi, a vaginal gel for the prevention of pregnancy. The company is also involved in the development of EVO100 for the prevention of chlamydia and gonorrhea in Women; and EVO200 for the prevention of recurrent bacterial vaginosis.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Evofem Biosciences
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- 2 Stocks to Get You Ready for the Holiday Season
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- Profit Potential: 5 Undervalued Stocks With High Dividend Yields
- How to Start Investing in Penny Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/21 – 8/25
Receive News & Ratings for Evofem Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evofem Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.