Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.59

Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.59 and traded as low as $0.14. Evofem Biosciences shares last traded at $0.15, with a volume of 400,931 shares traded.

Evofem Biosciences Price Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.99.

Get Evofem Biosciences alerts:

Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($5.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Evofem Biosciences had a net margin of 474.11% and a negative return on equity of 107.29%. The business had revenue of $2.46 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Evofem Biosciences Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Evofem Biosciences stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Evofem Biosciences, Inc. ( NASDAQ:EVFM Free Report ) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 393,070 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 17,021 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 3.23% of Evofem Biosciences worth $134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Evofem Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products to address unmet needs in women's sexual and reproductive health. Its commercial product is Phexxi, a vaginal gel for the prevention of pregnancy. The company is also involved in the development of EVO100 for the prevention of chlamydia and gonorrhea in Women; and EVO200 for the prevention of recurrent bacterial vaginosis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Evofem Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evofem Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.