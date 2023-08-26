Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) PT Raised to $27.00 at JMP Securities

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report) had its price target raised by JMP Securities from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

EXEL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a buy rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Exelixis from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Exelixis from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. SVB Securities started coverage on Exelixis in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. They set a market perform rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Exelixis in a report on Monday, July 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $24.73.

Exelixis Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ EXEL opened at $21.99 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.10. The company has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a PE ratio of 43.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.67. Exelixis has a twelve month low of $14.87 and a twelve month high of $22.15.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.10. Exelixis had a return on equity of 6.53% and a net margin of 9.58%. The business had revenue of $469.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $448.59 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Exelixis will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Exelixis news, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 30,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.67, for a total transaction of $631,530.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 285,467 shares in the company, valued at $5,900,602.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Christopher J. Senner sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.51, for a total value of $1,230,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 571,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,724,151.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 30,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.67, for a total transaction of $631,530.51. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 285,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,900,602.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 146,263 shares of company stock worth $2,955,718. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Exelixis

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of Exelixis in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,124,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in Exelixis by 10.3% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 56,785 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 5,303 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exelixis by 17.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,510,043 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $67,077,000 after purchasing an additional 522,132 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Exelixis during the second quarter worth about $509,000. Finally, GTS Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exelixis in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,250,000. Institutional investors own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

About Exelixis

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

