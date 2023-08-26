Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on EXC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Exelon from $50.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Exelon in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a sell rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho dropped their target price on Exelon from $46.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Guggenheim raised Exelon from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Exelon in a report on Friday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exelon has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $44.00.

NASDAQ:EXC opened at $40.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.62. Exelon has a one year low of $35.19 and a one year high of $46.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 10.66%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Exelon will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.92%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Exelon in the first quarter worth $25,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Exelon by 767.1% during the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 633 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Exelon by 189.3% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in Exelon by 53.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Exelon by 263.8% during the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. 80.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

