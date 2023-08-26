ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Acquires 89,170 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 83.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 196,624 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 89,170 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Comcast were worth $7,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. KLCM Advisors Inc. increased its position in Comcast by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 179,323 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $6,798,000 after buying an additional 4,039 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Comcast by 1.2% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 4,035,929 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $153,002,000 after purchasing an additional 48,367 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Comcast by 2.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,378,535 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $52,188,000 after purchasing an additional 31,978 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Comcast by 41.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,169,540 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $238,093,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402,400 shares during the period. Finally, Connectus Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast by 37.5% during the first quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 567,793 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $21,525,000 after purchasing an additional 154,706 shares during the period. 83.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CMCSA shares. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Comcast from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Wolfe Research raised Comcast from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Comcast from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Comcast from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Comcast from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.88.

NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $45.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $28.39 and a twelve month high of $47.46. The company has a market cap of $187.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.50 and its 200 day moving average is $40.26.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The cable giant reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.15. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 5.40%. The firm had revenue of $30.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.42%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

