ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Boosts Stock Position in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Free Report) by 53.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 352,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 122,858 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $7,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BRX. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Brixmor Property Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in Brixmor Property Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 170.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the period. 95.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BRX stock opened at $21.38 on Friday. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.62 and a twelve month high of $24.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a PE ratio of 18.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.16 and a 200 day moving average of $21.56.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 2nd. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.89%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BRX shares. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a report on Monday, August 21st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $25.00 to $24.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Brixmor Property Group in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Brixmor Property Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.14.

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 365 retail centers comprise approximately 65 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

