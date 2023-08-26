ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Buys 132,818 Shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Free Report) by 257.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 184,450 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 132,818 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.09% of Caesars Entertainment worth $9,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Caesars Entertainment by 106.6% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 7,326 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 297.2% during the 1st quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 29,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 21,999 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at $361,000. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 57,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,406,000 after purchasing an additional 6,845 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on CZR. TheStreet upgraded Caesars Entertainment from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Susquehanna raised Caesars Entertainment from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.67.

Caesars Entertainment Trading Up 0.0 %

CZR opened at $51.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.92. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.31 and a 1-year high of $60.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.36 and a beta of 2.91.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 5.71%. Analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Thomas Reeg purchased 7,500 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $49.43 per share, with a total value of $370,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,500 shares in the company, valued at $865,025. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Caesars Entertainment Company Profile

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 16 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts sports wagering across 28 jurisdictions in North America, including mobile for sports betting and regulated online real money gaming in six jurisdictions in North America; retail and online gaming and sports betting; and other games, such as keno.

