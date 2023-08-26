ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Cuts Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP trimmed its stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 41.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 122,695 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 85,528 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $8,806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DD. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,748,963 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $877,001,000 after acquiring an additional 248,962 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 114,597.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,970,989 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $821,569,000 after purchasing an additional 11,960,552 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,135,636 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $694,339,000 after purchasing an additional 30,132 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,696,931 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $528,241,000 after purchasing an additional 498,633 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,279,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $404,619,000 after acquiring an additional 58,814 shares during the period. 76.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 7,919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.36, for a total value of $612,613.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,033,761.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Performance

Shares of DD stock opened at $74.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $34.26 billion, a PE ratio of 7.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.52 and a 52-week high of $78.74.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.11% and a net margin of 37.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is 14.85%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.50.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing various steps of the manufacturing process.

