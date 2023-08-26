ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Cuts Stake in Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP reduced its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 243,693 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,957 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Warner Music Group were worth $8,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CenterBook Partners LP purchased a new stake in Warner Music Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $873,000. PDT Partners LLC grew its holdings in Warner Music Group by 134.2% during the 4th quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 77,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,713,000 after acquiring an additional 44,384 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC grew its holdings in Warner Music Group by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 4,016,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,027,000 after acquiring an additional 199,463 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. grew its holdings in Warner Music Group by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 23,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,000 after acquiring an additional 3,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Warner Music Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,446,000. 21.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Warner Music Group Stock Down 0.5 %

WMG stock opened at $32.48 on Friday. Warner Music Group Corp. has a one year low of $21.57 and a one year high of $38.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.76 billion, a PE ratio of 40.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.34, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.85 and a 200-day moving average of $29.75.

Warner Music Group Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 23rd. This is a boost from Warner Music Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Warner Music Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.00%.

Several research firms have commented on WMG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Warner Music Group from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Warner Music Group from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Warner Music Group from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Warner Music Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Warner Music Group in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.57.

Warner Music Group Profile

(Free Report)

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin' Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville.

