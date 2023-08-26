ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Grows Stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 313.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 320,373 shares of the computer maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 242,858 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in HP were worth $9,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in HP by 11.2% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 136,454 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $4,005,000 after acquiring an additional 13,751 shares during the last quarter. Tacita Capital Inc boosted its holdings in HP by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 2,165 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in HP by 138.8% in the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,930 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 11,584 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in HP in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,508,000. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in HP by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 247,296 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $7,258,000 after purchasing an additional 24,150 shares during the last quarter. 76.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HPQ. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of HP from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of HP from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. 58.com reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of HP in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of HP from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.94.

Shares of NYSE:HPQ opened at $30.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $30.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.30. HP Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.08 and a fifty-two week high of $33.90.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 30th. The computer maker reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $12.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.07 billion. HP had a net margin of 4.75% and a negative return on equity of 121.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be issued a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. HP’s payout ratio is 39.77%.

In related news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.57, for a total value of $135,654.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,446 shares in the company, valued at $861,346.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Subra Suresh sold 6,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $219,747.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,533 shares in the company, valued at $1,964,589. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.57, for a total transaction of $135,654.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $861,346.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 198,620 shares of company stock worth $6,108,881. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

