ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Has $7.88 Million Stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lessened its holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 50.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 96,426 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 98,753 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $7,880,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Amphenol during the 1st quarter worth about $227,000. Caprock Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 9,861 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the 4th quarter valued at about $450,000. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 114,206 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $9,333,000 after acquiring an additional 2,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. increased its position in shares of Amphenol by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. now owns 1,855,048 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $151,508,000 after purchasing an additional 185,447 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Amphenol from $89.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Amphenol from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $91.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Amphenol from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Bank of America raised their price target on Amphenol from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Amphenol from $88.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amphenol currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.25.

In other news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.71, for a total value of $6,653,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,279,847. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Amphenol news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 75,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.71, for a total transaction of $6,653,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,700 shares in the company, valued at $2,279,847. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 650,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.43, for a total value of $56,829,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 967,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,581,880.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,289,962 shares of company stock worth $113,052,232 in the last quarter. 2.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of APH stock opened at $86.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $51.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.24. Amphenol Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.21 and a fifty-two week high of $90.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $85.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.33.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 25.85% and a net margin of 15.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 18th. Amphenol’s payout ratio is presently 27.36%.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

